Stat Attack: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Watford host Chelsea in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

Claudio Ranieri faces his former side who are top of the league after 13 games of the 2021/22 season.

Both sides dropped points at the weekend and will be looking to clinch a win in midweek.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:

Head-to-Head

Watford have lost seven of the past eight Premier League meetings. There have been 33 goals scored during that run at an average of 4.1 per game.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Hornets have won only one of their past 18 matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L14).

Chelsea could earn three successive league victories at Vicarage Road for the first time.

Watford

Watford have lost four of their six Premier League matches under Claudio Ranieri. Xisco Munoz was sacked after four defeats in their opening seven league fixtures.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

They have extended their club top-flight record run to 23 games without a clean sheet. The Hornets have conceded 45 goals since a 3-0 win over Liverpool in February 2020.

Claudio Ranieri could become the first former Chelsea manager to beat them with two different clubs in the Premier League, after triumphing with Leicester City in 2015.

Emmanuel Dennis has emulated Eric Cantona, Jurgen Klinsmann, Arjen Robben, Andrey Arshavin and Bruno Fernandes by becoming just the sixth player to reach five goals and five assists in 12 or fewer Premier League appearances.

Dennis has scored three and set up four of Watford's last nine league goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one of their 13 Premier League fixtures this season, conceding a league-low five goals.

The Blues have won their past four Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Chelsea have lost two of their 21 away games in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel, keeping 13 clean sheets.

IMAGO / News Images

Since Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager on 27 January, the Blues have kept 19 league clean sheets - more than any other club in the top five European leagues.

Romelu Lukaku can become the first player to score a Premier League goal at Vicarage Road for three different clubs. He has already scored there for Everton and Manchester United.

Timo Werner is one short of 100 career league goals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube