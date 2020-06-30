Stat Attack: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Chelsea travel to east London sitting in fourth spot, while West Ham are in 17th place, level on points with Bournemouth just behind them in 18th.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting:

Head-to-Head

West Ham are vying to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 2002-03 season.

The Hammers have only lost one of the past five meetings, winning two and drawing two.

West Ham United

West Ham have only won one of their past 11 league matches, drawing two and losing eight.

The Hammers could suffer four consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring for the first time since October 2006.

They could also lose four home Premier League London derbies in a row for the first time.

David Moyes' side have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions this season.

Defeat would ensure the Hammers equal their Premier League club record of nine home defeats in a season.

Only Southampton have earned fewer points at home than West Ham's 15 this season.

Moyes' first win as West Ham manager was 1-0 against Chelsea in December 2017.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won five consecutive games in all competitions.

Only Manchester City have scored more away league goals than Chelsea's 31 this season.

They have only lost once in eight Premier League matches, winning four and drawing three.

The Blues have scored twice or more in each of their last five Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League away matches this season.

Christian Pulisic's seven Premier League goals this season is the most of any player in the division aged 21 or under.

