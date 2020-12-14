Stat Attack: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at the Molineux.

Frank Lampard's men will be seeking redemption after falling to a 1-0 defeat against Everton on Saturday night halting their good run of recent form.

Wolves will also be looking to bounce back after losing at the weekend, and will know a shock victory could help regain momentum ahead of their own European charge.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Here are the all important statistics ahead of Tuesday evening's clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

Wolves have lost nine Premier League games against Chelsea, their worst tally versus any side other than Liverpool (10). The 32 goals Wolves have conceded in this fixture is their worst return against any top-flight team.

Chelsea have only failed to score in one of the last 17 top-flight meetings, a 1-0 loss at Molineux in January 2011.

----------

Wolves

Wolves could lose three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2018.

They have won just once in five league fixtures, drawing one and losing three.

They have won six of their eight home midweek games since returning to the Premier League in 2018, including a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in December 2018.

Wolves have lost four of the five Premier League games when Raul Jimenez hasn't started, scoring 0.4 goals per game compared to 1.3 with him in the starting 11.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea's defeat against Everton last weekend ended an unbeaten run of 17 matches in all competitions. It was their first away league loss of the season.

Chelsea could lose back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time in a year. The two defeats in December 2019 started with a loss at Goodison Park.

However, the Blues have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games played on a Tuesday (W12, D7), a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool in May 2012.

Tammy Abraham has scored six goals in four league appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-2 win in this fixture last season.

Timo Werner has failed to score in seven games, following a run of seven goals in seven matches.

----------

