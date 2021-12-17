Publish date:
Stat Attack: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.
It's the final league outings before Christmas. Both sides are encountering Covid-19 issues ahead of the game as they look to shrug off the ongoing crisis to claim all three points.
Chelsea drew to Everton on Thursday, while Wolves clinched a 1-0 win over Brighton despite the Seagulls wanting the game called off.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:
Head-to-Head
- Wolves have won just three times in 14 Premier League games against Chelsea, although two of those victories have come in the past three home matches.
- Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in 18 meetings in all competitions since 1982.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves' victory against Brighton last time out ended a run of four consecutive games without scoring.
- However, they have scored a league-low five goals at home this season.
- Wolves have lost their last five matches against the reigning European champions since beating Liverpool at home in 1981.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have won just twice in five Premier League fixtures (D2, L1).
- They could lose successive Premier League away matches for the first time since December 2020, when the second defeat came versus Wolves.
- Chelsea have conceded in their past five league games - their longest streak without a clean sheet under head coach Thomas Tuchel.
- Reece James has provided five assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, one more than in the two previous seasons combined.
- Mason Mount has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals this season, while he has already matched his best scoring tally of seven.
- Mount could become just the third Premier player to score and provide an assist in three consecutive away appearances, emulating Son Heung-min in January 2019 and Bruno Fernandes in November 2020.
