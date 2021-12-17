Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Stat Attack: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

It's the final league outings before Christmas. Both sides are encountering Covid-19 issues ahead of the game as they look to shrug off the ongoing crisis to claim all three points.

Chelsea drew to Everton on Thursday, while Wolves clinched a 1-0 win over Brighton despite the Seagulls wanting the game called off.

imago1006699367h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:

Head-to-Head

  • Wolves have won just three times in 14 Premier League games against Chelsea, although two of those victories have come in the past three home matches.
  • Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in 18 meetings in all competitions since 1982.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves' victory against Brighton last time out ended a run of four consecutive games without scoring.
  • However, they have scored a league-low five goals at home this season.
imago1008453771h
  • Wolves have lost their last five matches against the reigning European champions since beating Liverpool at home in 1981.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won just twice in five Premier League fixtures (D2, L1).
  • They could lose successive Premier League away matches for the first time since December 2020, when the second defeat came versus Wolves.
  • Chelsea have conceded in their past five league games - their longest streak without a clean sheet under head coach Thomas Tuchel.
  • Reece James has provided five assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, one more than in the two previous seasons combined.
imago1007473840h
  • Mason Mount has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals this season, while he has already matched his best scoring tally of seven.
  • Mount could become just the third Premier player to score and provide an assist in three consecutive away appearances, emulating Son Heung-min in January 2019 and Bruno Fernandes in November 2020.

imago1008430237h
