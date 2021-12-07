Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Stat Attack: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea | Champions League

Author:

Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the final game of Group H in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at the Gazprom Arena. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have already progressed into the knockouts but are now fighting for top spot with Juventus. 

Three points in Russia will confirm the Blues' position as group winners heading into the last-16 draw. 

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Wednesday's European clash:

Zenit St Petersburg

  • Zenit have won only four of their last 22 European matches (D3 L15).
  • Zenit have also recorded only three victories in their last 20 UEFA Champions League games (D3 L14).
  • Zenit's win against Malmö in matchday 2 is their only success in their last five home European games (D1 L3) and one of only three in the last nine (D1 L5); they had won 11 of the previous 12 (D1).

Chelsea

  • The 1-0 defeat at Juventus on Matchday 2 is one of only four in Chelsea's last 25 UEFA Champions League matches (W16 D5).
  • That loss was also one of only two in Chelsea's last 19 away European games (W13 D4). 
  • Edouard Mendy kept nine four clean sheets from his five appearances this term. 
  • Chelsea have the best defensive record after five matchdays across all eight groups with just one goal conceded.
  • Chelsea have won three of their last four games away to Russian opponents. 

Previous Meetings

  • The two sides have only met once which came in matchday 1 in September when Chelsea claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

