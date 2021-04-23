Stat Attack: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to east London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

The Blues will be desperate to impress and secure a vital three points in their bid for Champions League football next season as the chase tightens for the top four.

West Ham will also have the same ambition and could get a huge lift away from Chelsea in the battle, should they win on their own patch where they have a tremendous record against the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the huge Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

This is the 100th top-flight meeting. West Ham are vying to win successive home league games against Chelsea for the first time in 18 years.

However, Chelsea were 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge in December and can earn an eighth Premier League double over West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have equalled the club Premier League record of 16 victories in a season and need eight points to surpass their highest Premier League points total, set in 2016.

The Hammers have the division's second best home record this season, with 31 points. They need one home win to reach 10 in the top flight for the first time since 2001-02.

David Moyes' side can equal their longest Premier League unbeaten run at London Stadium on Saturday: six matches from January to March 2019.

However, they are in danger of suffering consecutive league defeats for the first time since their opening two games of the season.

Their only victory in 11 league fixtures this season against the established top six came at home to Spurs in February (D3, L7).

West Ham can become the first club to both score and concede multiple goals in five successive Premier League matches since they did so five years ago.

All five of Moyes' Premier League wins as a manager against Chelsea came in home fixtures, latterly in July last year.

Jesse Lingard could equal Diafra Sakho's West Ham record of scoring in six successive Premier League appearances. Sakho did so in September and October 2014.

Lingard has been involved in 12 Premier League goals in his first 10 appearances for West Ham, scoring nine and setting up three.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel could become the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in his first 10 competitive away games in charge (W7, D2).

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 15 of their 20 matches in all competitions under Tuchel.

They can equal the club top-flight record of four London derby away wins in a season.

The only player to score more than three competitive goals for Chelsea under Tuchel is Mason Mount, with five.

