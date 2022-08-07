'Struggled Physically' - Thomas Tuchel On The Mixed Chelsea Debuts Against Everton
Chelsea's refurbished squad was an integral part to their victory over Everton on Saturday evening but Thomas Tuchel knows his new players can only get better.
The Blues handed starting debuts to Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, and gave Marc Cucurella a healthy cameo following Ben Chilwell's planned substitution.
The debutants came into a completely reshuffled Chelsea side this summer, with the challenge on their hands to displace their predecessors with a necessary instant impact and after some strong performances in the first game of the season, their manager was not disappointed.
Talking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel said: "[I am] Very happy. Kouli simply showed his quality, experience and courage. Struggled physically. Raheem played the whole match and looked very sharp until it looked tough physically. Marc was very strong. I'm very happy."
Adapting to the Premier League is always the talking point when a club makes a big signing from elsewhere, and perhaps the Senegalese centre back will need a bit more time before he's completely at ease and not being being forced into an early withdrawal.
On the defender's late substitution, Tuchel said: "My belief is that it was cramp and no injury."
A collective sigh of relief for Blue supporters as they head into the most demanding Premier League campaign yet, with a solid victory and no fresh injuries.
