Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea versus Manchester City on Thursday 25th June will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 31, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sports.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Craig Pawson

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

Replacement official: Graham Kane

----------

Statistics

  • Manchester City have won five of the past seven meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.
  • Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the last 11 Premier League encounters.
  • Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions.
  • Frank Lampard’s side have only lost one of their past seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing three.

----------

----------

  • City have won six of their seven most recent matches in all competitions.
  • Pep Guardiola’s side have lost two of their last four Premier League away games.
  • City have won 18 of their past 20 midweek Premier League fixtures.

----------

