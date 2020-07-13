Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Team news: N'Golo Kante ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Norwich City

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Norwich City's visit to west London on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their shambolic 3-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday with the Blues remaining fortunate that Champions League qualification still sits in their hands after Leicester City's defeat to Bournemouth. 

Three points against already-relegated Norwich will put the Blues one-step closer to European qualification for next season, and Lampard revealed the Blues' team news in his pre-match press conference. 

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (20)

Billy Gilmour remains out for the rest of the season and the next few months following knee surgery, while N'Golo Kante also continues to be out with a hamstring problem. 

"Kante is not fit, and Andreas Christensen had to come off at half-time against Sheffield United with an injury but he is back in the squad for this game. The rest we are as we were."

Lampard didn't mention Fikayo Tomori which could suggest he is also out of the Blues' game against the Canaries. 

Kante could return to the squad against Manchester United for the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday as the Chelsea boss revealed 'he has a chance' to recover in time.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Man City's two-year European ban being lifted

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists he was never 'pinning his hopes' on Manchester City being disqualified from the Champions League next season to secure a top-four place.

Matt Debono

Man City Ban Lifted: What it means for Chelsea and top-four race

Chelsea will have to claim a spot inside the top four should they want to qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League after Manchester City had their two-year European ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea in 'regular contact' with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's representatives

Chelsea have reportedly been in regular discussions in recent months with the representatives of Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Matt Debono

Report: Frank Lampard keen to sell Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with doubts of his first-team quality

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard has reportedly stated his desire to replace the Spanish international as first choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard hints at Chelsea summer clear-out after 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United

Frank Lampard admitted he won't forget Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United in the Premier League, which could hint at a summer exodus in west London.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea: Blues dealt huge blow in top-four race

Chelsea were well-beaten against Sheffield United in the Premier League as a 3-0 defeat put Champions League qualification out of their hands.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Sheffield ahead of the Premier League meeting between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday night at Bramall Lane.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 11th July and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Bramall Lane

Matt Debono