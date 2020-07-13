Team news: N'Golo Kante ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Norwich City

Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Norwich City's visit to west London on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their shambolic 3-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday with the Blues remaining fortunate that Champions League qualification still sits in their hands after Leicester City's defeat to Bournemouth.

Three points against already-relegated Norwich will put the Blues one-step closer to European qualification for next season, and Lampard revealed the Blues' team news in his pre-match press conference.

Billy Gilmour remains out for the rest of the season and the next few months following knee surgery, while N'Golo Kante also continues to be out with a hamstring problem.

"Kante is not fit, and Andreas Christensen had to come off at half-time against Sheffield United with an injury but he is back in the squad for this game. The rest we are as we were."

Lampard didn't mention Fikayo Tomori which could suggest he is also out of the Blues' game against the Canaries.

Kante could return to the squad against Manchester United for the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday as the Chelsea boss revealed 'he has a chance' to recover in time.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube