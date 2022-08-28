'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

10-man Chelsea held on for a much needed victory over Leicester on Saturday and the England international has given an unfiltered reaction to the performance.

Conor Gallagher's early red card changed how the Blues had continued to approach the tie but Ruben Loftus-Cheek has explained that their attitude always stayed the same.

Loftus-Cheek controlling the ball versus Leicester. IMAGO / Action Plus

"We dominated the first 20 minutes, and then Con [Gallagher] got sent off and it was a very tough game from then on, but we came in at half-time and said we can still win this game," he said (via Chelsea FC)

"We have quality and there are a lot of subs. We didn’t want to use the red card as an excuse to come away with a draw or a loss.

"We accepted we weren’t going to have most of the ball, but we could create chances by counter-attacking with pace. We couldn’t go crazy with the press being one man down."

Kai Havertz beating Jonny Evans. IMAGO / PA Images

"We had to stay in a block, be tight, be compact, let them play around us and try and block crosses. It’s very hard, they did get a few opportunities, but that’s going to happen when you have 10 men against good attacking players.

"We stuck in there. There was no stone left unturned. Everyone gave everything. Everyone was talking on the pitch, was loud, the crowd were giving us energy & that took us to the end so thanks to the fans.

"‘It’s a great feeling to get the win with 10 men. The dressing room is very happy. We needed a reaction to the Leeds loss, and we got it."

