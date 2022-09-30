The Best Bits From Graham Potter's Pre-Palace Press Conference

Graham Potter faced the media this afternoon before his Chelsea side take on Crystal Palace tomorrow.

It has been a 23-day wait for Graham Potter to manage his first league game in charge of Chelsea, and the boss was asked whether it has been a good or bad thing to have had this domestic hiatus.

"It's probably a bit of both if I'm honest. I've used a bit of time to get to know people but at the same time we're itching to play. We couldn't control anything in terms of how things have panned out, so we've had to make the most of it."

The international break has allowed Potter some more time to work on things for his new team, and he spoke about how the time away from league action for him has meant more opportunities to look at details around the team.

"We can do some thinking while they’re away and some analysis. We have to start somewhere. Everybody is ready, looking forward to playing. It’s never easy picking a team. You have good players and options but we can deal with that."

Potter praised the work of Palace manager Patrick Vieira, saying he's done a top job to create a well-drilled side.

"He’s done a fantastic job, built on the foundation that Roy [Hodgson] laid. Fantastic structure. They're always difficult to play against, well organised, good spirit. It reminds me of him as a player. A really good job."

Vieira has changed the philosophy at Palace since arriving at the club IMAGO / PA Images

The 47-year old was quizzed about his poor managerial record against Palace, his seven-game winless run against the Eagles a hot topic of conversation lately.

"I miss those stats that bring a bit of negativity! It shows how tough the Premier League is. We had some tough games against Palace that we should have won. That’s history. I'm looking forward to Saturday and changing that record."

Potter arrived at Chelsea after the shock dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, and admits that he can only do his utmost to ensure that he remains manager at Chelsea for a long time.

Tuchel's sacking shook the Chelsea fanbase IMAGO / PA Images

"I don’t want to be that guy who is asking for time. The coaching process, it helps if you have time. We’re in a world where there isn’t a lot of patience. All I can do is try my best, improve and work with the players."

The former Brighton boss ended by praising the way he was welcomed to Chelsea by the staff and the players, which has helped him look forward to tomorrow's game.

"No, no surprises. I'm happy how I’ve been welcomed at Cobham, the players have been amazing, honest. Good experienced players and young ones who are ambitious. I’m looking forward to getting going tomorrow."

Chelsea kick-off at Selhurst Park tomorrow afternoon at 15:00 BST as Potter looks to get his Chelsea Premier League career off to a perfect start.

