'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

Chelsea takes on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their opening home game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both sides looking for their second win. 

Both sides know the history of this fixture and how exciting these games can get, Blues German star Kai Havertz has told Chelsea fans in an interview with the club how much these games mean and how to prepare for it.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz

Havertz said: "It’s not difficult to get in a mindset. The game Chelsea vs Tottenham is a big one and normally you have to  know what that’s about."

"Before the match, two, three hours before you feel the tension. It’s not difficult to get into the right mood for these kinds of games."

"It’s not always easy because a lot of players get too heated in the moment, doing things they wouldn’t normally do because there is so much emotion behind it. For me, these kinds of games are always special. But I try to stay calm."

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-premier-league

The German forward only featured on the bench in the previous meeting between the two sides as Romelu Lukaku led the line that day with Chelsea walking away with a 2-0 victory. 

Havertz could potentially start as the Blue's number nine tomorrow after starting there last week in Chelsea's opening fixture against Everton. 

