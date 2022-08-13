'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby
Chelsea takes on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their opening home game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both sides looking for their second win.
Both sides know the history of this fixture and how exciting these games can get, Blues German star Kai Havertz has told Chelsea fans in an interview with the club how much these games mean and how to prepare for it.
Havertz said: "It’s not difficult to get in a mindset. The game Chelsea vs Tottenham is a big one and normally you have to know what that’s about."
"Before the match, two, three hours before you feel the tension. It’s not difficult to get into the right mood for these kinds of games."
Read More
"It’s not always easy because a lot of players get too heated in the moment, doing things they wouldn’t normally do because there is so much emotion behind it. For me, these kinds of games are always special. But I try to stay calm."
The German forward only featured on the bench in the previous meeting between the two sides as Romelu Lukaku led the line that day with Chelsea walking away with a 2-0 victory.
Havertz could potentially start as the Blue's number nine tomorrow after starting there last week in Chelsea's opening fixture against Everton.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest