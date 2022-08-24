Third-Round Carabao Cup Draw | Where To Watch And What Is Chelsea's Number?

Following the completion of the second-round ties on Wednesday evening, the Premier League heavyweights will prepare to enter the ring for this year's Carabao Cup title.

The draw will begin at the final whistle from Prenton Park following Tranmere's hosting of Newcastle United so, providing the match is resolved in normal time, supporters are looking at a 9:45pm BST kick-off.

Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive penalty versus Liverpool in the 2021/22 final. MAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back with a vengeance this year, after the disappointing penalty defeat against Liverpool in last season's final, and bring back the trophy they haven't been able to secure since 2015.

The Blues faced Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the third-round of the 2021/22 campaign and only secured their spot in the fourth through a successful shootout, when neither team could break the deadlock at 1-1.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to avoid a Premier League side this time around, especially after their shaky start to the new season, they'll be looking for a breather in the midst of the most demanding 12 months to date.

Jorginho shushing the Liverpool fans during the shootout. IMAGO / PA Images

Sky Sports will broadcast the draw live as they continue their coverage at Tranmere, but it is also expected to be available via their YouTube, as it had been for the first two stages.

Chelsea's ball number is 8 and here is the list of the possible opposition from the EPL.

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

5 Brentford

10 Crystal Palace

12 Everton

14 Leicester City

16 Liverpool

17 Manchester City

18 Manchester United

22 Nottingham Forest

24 Southampton

26 Tottenham Hotspur

27 West Ham United

28 Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion

30 Leeds United or Barnsley

31 Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United

