Third-Round Carabao Cup Draw | Where To Watch And What Is Chelsea's Number?
Following the completion of the second-round ties on Wednesday evening, the Premier League heavyweights will prepare to enter the ring for this year's Carabao Cup title.
The draw will begin at the final whistle from Prenton Park following Tranmere's hosting of Newcastle United so, providing the match is resolved in normal time, supporters are looking at a 9:45pm BST kick-off.
Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back with a vengeance this year, after the disappointing penalty defeat against Liverpool in last season's final, and bring back the trophy they haven't been able to secure since 2015.
The Blues faced Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the third-round of the 2021/22 campaign and only secured their spot in the fourth through a successful shootout, when neither team could break the deadlock at 1-1.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to avoid a Premier League side this time around, especially after their shaky start to the new season, they'll be looking for a breather in the midst of the most demanding 12 months to date.
Sky Sports will broadcast the draw live as they continue their coverage at Tranmere, but it is also expected to be available via their YouTube, as it had been for the first two stages.
Chelsea's ball number is 8 and here is the list of the possible opposition from the EPL.
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
5 Brentford
10 Crystal Palace
12 Everton
14 Leicester City
16 Liverpool
17 Manchester City
18 Manchester United
22 Nottingham Forest
24 Southampton
26 Tottenham Hotspur
27 West Ham United
28 Wolverhampton Wanderers
29 Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion
30 Leeds United or Barnsley
31 Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United
