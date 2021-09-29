Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Juventus Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea come into the match after a loss to Manchester City whilst Juventus are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches.

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli; Chalobah, Sarr, Chilwell; Barkley, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

What was said?

Tuchel said: "We can play better, we want to play better. The next possibility to bounce back is a big one, it's Champions League against Juventus. We want to take the opportunity to show who we are.

"We come from a stretch of good performances and results, we had these talks on Monday and from then it's also necessary if you want to be competitive on Wednesday to refocus and be sharp.

"It's a good thing to have so many games. It's necessary to accept it (a loss), talks about it and move forward.



(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

"We have a good squad, not the deepest squad. It is clear we need everybody. We have a lot of competitions. We have five changes, it's good to know and good to have so I will use them.

"It's always special to face big teams like Juventus, organised and exprienced teams. The club are known for winning big trophies, big games.

"It reminds me of the game we played last season against Atletico Madrid. You need a lot of patience and passion, to be confident and intense to impliment our style and be able to win."





