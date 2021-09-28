'N'Golo Tested Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Team News Ahead of Juventus

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided the team news ahead of his side's Champions League Group H fixture against Juventus.

The Blues will travel to Turin to face the Italian giants and it will only be the fifth ever meeting between the two sides.

The reigning European Champions have already kicked off their title defence with a win thanks to a 1-0 victory over Zenit two weeks ago.

SIPA USA

Chelsea were without some key members of their squad during their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Ahead of Wednesday's European tie, Tuchel confirmed that he will be without some notable faces at the Allianz Stadium.

He said: "Christian, Reece, Mason are out due to injury.

"N’Golo tested positive. He has to quarantine, he was not in training today and not with the group."

SIPA USA

Reece James suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Saturday's game and was replaced by Thiago Silva, with Cesar Azpilicueta moving to right wing back.

Tuchel commented: "Reece’s injury is still very painful, it’ll come down to pain management in the end. It comes down to how much we can expect. We are looking at a minimum of one more week."

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube