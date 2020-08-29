Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Pascal Gross' late penalty cancels out Timo Werner's early goal

Timo Werner's early goal wasn't enough for Chelsea as they conceded a late penalty to mark their pre-season off with a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Werner put Chelsea ahead in the fourth minute as he fired into the net from close range after a perfect ball from Hakim Ziyech in the build up.

Willy Caballero denied Neal Maupay early on in the second-half to ensure Chelsea kept their lead.

But the Seagulls earned another penalty in the final stages and Pascall Gross stepped up and made no mistake and equalised for Graham Potter's side.

----------

Timo Werner played in a Chelsea shirt for the first time and within four minutes on the south coast, he netted his first goal for the club, albeit unofficial, from close range.

Hakim Ziyech found Callum Hudson-Odoi with a delightful ball and the Englishman misjudged his nod down but it fell to Werner and he found the net to make it 1-0.

Brighton had a few half chances as they looked to draw level, with Solly March curling wide of Kepa Arrizabalaga's goal.

The additions from Frank Lampard were making a noticeable difference to the Blues on the south coast, and Ziyech and Werner almost combined to double the lead. Ziyech whipped a set piece in from the left-hand side, but the German keep his header down.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied from distance as Ryan matched his strike and tipped his effort over the bar.

Lampard made three changes at the break which saw the introduction of Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

Brighton were awarded a penalty after the referee adjudged Rudiger to have fouled Lewis Dunk in the area, but Caballero matches Neal Maupay's penalty and got down low to keep Chelsea ahead.

Ziyech was then forced off inside nine minutes in the second-half as he hobbled off, and was replaced by Conor Gallagher.

Adam Webster then saw his header hit the crossbar as he got ahead of Caballero from the Seagulls' set piece.

Olivier Giroud, Ethan Ampadu and Lewis Baker were all brought on, on the hour mark as Timo Werner was taken off in his first unofficial Chelsea appearance.

But the Blues couldn't hold out as Ethan Ampadu made a foul in the box to hand Brighton another penalty and struck it low into the left corner past Caballero.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube