Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea: Blues Seal Their Place in Carabao Cup Final With 3-0 Aggregate Win Over Spurs

Chelsea sealed a spot in the Carabao Cup final as they beat Antonio Conte's Tottenham 1-0 in north London on Wednesday evening.

The Blues had previously beaten their London rivals 2-0 a week prior in the first leg of the tie.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring beating the Spurs goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to a Mason Mount corner, giving his side a 3-0 aggregate advantage.

Tottenham fans were in for a frustrating afternoon with two penalties given in their favour before being called off by VAR, as well as a Harry Kane goal that was disallowed for offside.

Tottenham had the first proper chance of the evening inside six minutes as Harry Winks was taken down on the edge of the away side's penalty area.

Harry Kane stepped up to try and give his side the advantage, but he sent the ball straight into the Chelsea wall.

Minutes later, Romelu Lukaku ran through on goal in a hope to give his side the lead but couldn't find a way past Pierluigi Gollini.

As the first half progressed, both teams had their chances, with Malang Sarr trying his luck the Spurs goal frame but without any luck.

The away side managed to add to their aggregate advantage in the 18th minute as Antonio Rudiger beat the Spurs keeper Gollini to the ball to greet a Mason Mount corner, making it 1-0 to Chelsea.

Five minutes later and Callum Hudson-Odoi thought he'd try his luck in a similar position to the goal he scored a week prior against Chesterfield, but the 21-year-old couldn't bend it wide enough and Gollini had no trouble with it.

Spurs' frustration grew quickly as the game went on with Japhet Tanganga pulling Timo Werner down to the ground just outside the box.

Spurs nearly managed an equaliser in the 32nd minute as Davinson Sanchez managed to meet a Giovani Lo Celso corner with his head but the ball went narrowly wide of the post.

Five minutes before half time, Rudiger took Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg down on the edge of the Blues penalty area and the referee quickly pointed to the spot.

After a quick VAR review however, the decision was overturned and a free kick on the edge of the box was given, which was sent into the wall and over for a corner by Lo Celso.

As the second half got underway, Chelsea began once again on the front foot, with Rudiger attacking another corner but sadly for the away side, he was unable to hit the target.

Ten minutes into the second 45 saw Chelsea's man between the sticks Kepa Arrizabalaga take down Lucas Moura inside the box with the referee immediately pointing towards the spot but another VAR decision saw the home side denied of another chance from the penalty spot.

The attack had Tottenham fans gasping for more and the home team's attacks continued into the second half with Kepa being forced into some good saves.

Harry Kane managed to find the back of the net in the 64th minute after a sloppy mistake from Kepa but an offside saved the Chelsea goalkeeper from losing his clean sheet.

A minute later, Thomas Tuchel decided to change up the squad replacing Andreas Christensen with Thiago Silva.

Hakim Ziyech also came on to give Mason Mount a rest while Marcos Alonso replaced Timo Werner.

The remainder second half told the same story of the rest of the tie with Tottenham continuing to probe but struggling to break through the Blues' defence.

N'Golo Kante earned himself some minutes as Tuchel decided to rest Mateo Kovacic and minutes later Jorginho was given a break as Ruben Loftus-Cheek took his place.

The final 10 minutes saw a deflated Tottenham struggling to put too much together as Thomas Tuchel's boys ran away with the result.

