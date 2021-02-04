Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty extends Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start

Chelsea narrowly beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday evening in north London, courtesy of a first-half penalty from Jorginho.

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in his Chelsea tenure as the Blues took the bragging rights against Jose Mourinho's men.

Jorginho gave Chelsea a deserved lead in the 24th minute from the penalty spot, which ended up being the decisive goal in the London derby.

(Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It took less than 30 seconds for Chelsea to have their first chance of the game. Cesar Azpilicueta clipped a ball up to Timo Werner, but the German, a difficult chance on a rainy night in north London, could only direct his header off target.

Heung-min Son struck from distance in the sixth minute to break the Blues record of not conceding a shot on target since Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane's absence for the host was noticeable two minutes later. Carlos Vinicius broke but failed to spot Son who was waiting for the ball to be fed through, which saw Callum Hudson-Odoi track back to force an error from the Spurs forward.

It was a dominant display from the Blues in the first-half and they calved Jose Mourinho's side open with some excellent football. Mason Mount was eventually played in but he opted to pass instead of fire at goal, however a good chance was squandered.

And for all of Chelsea's dominance, in the 23rd minute they were awarded a penalty. Werner was fouled in the box by Eric Dier and Jorginho stepped up a minute later to hand Tuchel's side the advantage against their London counterparts. There was no 'Hop, Skip, Jump' in sight as he cooly fired past Hugo Lloris.

3 Gallery 3 Images

But ten minutes later and Chelsea suffered a major blow. Thiago Silva cut out a ball in defence and injured his thigh in the process and was forced off, being replaced by Andreas Christensen at the back.

Three minutes before the break, Serge Aurier had a half chance as he rose highest from Son's free-kick but he could only head wide.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs looked a new side in the second-half as Mourinho provided cover on their left side to counter the dominance and threat of Hudson-Odoi and James.

It was Chelsea though who had the first half chance of the second half but Hudson-Odoi could only drag a shot from outside the box wide in the 54th minute.

Werner was played in five minutes later by Mount after an excellent run and was ready to pull the trigger from close range, but Aurier got back vitally to make a last-ditch challenge to deny the German of a certain goal and Chelsea's second.

(Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcos Alonso loves a goal against Spurs and in the 64th minute Reece James teed it up for the Spaniard, but he volleyed well wide.

Christian Pulisic was brought on straight after for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Dier, who conceded the penalty in the first half, almost gave Chelsea a second with a backpass that almost lobbed Lloris, but the Frenchman managed to clear the danger.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The chances kept coming Chelsea's way as Kovacic broke in acres of space. But he panicked at the final moment with runners either side of him, snatching at the chance and hitting it wide.

N'Golo Kante came on for the final 17 minutes replacing Kovacic as Tuchel looked to close the game out.

Mount and Werner linked up well in the 76th minute but Lloris tipped away Mount's low effort heading for the far corner.

(Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Erik Lamela was brought on by Mourinho as Spurs searched for an equaliser and forced Edouard Mendy into a good save 11 minutes from time.

Spurs had their big chance in the 87th minute as Vinicius met Aurier's close from close range but he could only guide his header wide.

And Chelsea managed to hold on to take all three points in north London. A big result for the Blues and Tuchel's men which sees them climb above Spurs and into sixth in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube