Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea: Silva, Kante & Rudiger Maintain Unbeaten Start

Chelsea travelled to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon to seal a 3-0 win in the historic London derby, that put them at the top of the Premier League table.

The win saw Chelsea reach a record sixth consecutive league away win in a London derby.

The first half saw a heavy offensive display from Tottenham where Chelsea struggled to put much together in the final third.

But after a tactical change up in the second half from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, the west London side enjoyed a far more profitable second half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After Thiago Silva held the lines for Chelsea in the first half, he made his way up early in the second, to rifle home Marcos Alonso's corner with his head in the 49th minute.

Less than 10 minutes later, N'Golo Kante made it 2-0 with a deflected shot from outside the box.

The 92nd minute saw a stoppage time winner for Antonio Rudiger that put Chelsea at the top of the league table.

With both teams sporting their tradition white vs blue, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz started for the Blues in supporting number 10 roles behind talisman Romelu Lukaku.

After a lot of early pressure from Tottenham, Harry Kane almost got a chance to put Tottenham 1-0 up in the second minute before Andreas Christensen blocked the ball into the box.

Spurs' number 10 was given his side's first opportunity of the game with a free kick inside five minutes, which Kane put straight into the wall.

Chelsea found themselves with a three-on-two break with Mount running at the Tottenham defenders as both Havertz and Lukaku supported him.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After a nervous one-two with Lukaku, Emerson intervened and the chance was left unused.

Tottenham earned themselves a corner in the 18th minute after Son Heung-Min took a quick free kick that saw Kane break ahead of the Chelsea defence but the ball was put into touch by Thiago Silva.

In the 20th minute, after a quick burst from Sergio Reguilon down the left that resulted in nothing, Harry Kane put a ball straight into the box that Kepa Arrizabalaga fumbled and nearly let a clean sheet slip.

Five minutes later, after Tottenham's early pressure had settled down, Christensen picked up the ball off Lukaku just outside the Spurs penalty area and took a shot that narrowly missed.

The 33rd minute saw Son played through by Dele Alli but after a heavy first touch, Kepa was able to rush out and close the striker down.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After a rather uneventful first half for Chelsea's attack, Mount was taken off after 45 minutes and replaced by N'Golo Kanté.

Thiago Silva managed to break the deadlock for Chelsea in the 49th minute.

The Brazilian reached above Dele Alli and Eric Dier to get his head onto Marcos Alonso's corner to make the score 1-0 to the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alonso nearly made it 2-0 three minutes later after Eric Dier's frame got in the way to block the Spaniard's volley off the line.

But it wasn't long before Chelsea got their second.

A shot from Kante in the 57th minute from around 25 yards out deflected off Dier's leg to send Hugo Lloris the wrong way, cushioning Chelsea's lead.

Five minutes later, Harry Kane tried his luck from the same distance but the shot was rifled into the floor as Kepa stopped it.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In the 75th minute, Thiago Silva rifled another Alonso corner at Lloris at the near post which the French keeper parried away to safety.

Lukaku played Timo Werner through three minutes later, but the German's touch let him down and Cristian Romero was able to snatch the ball off him.

A scrappy back-and-forth inside the Tottenham box in the 81st minute provided Werner, Alonso and Azpilicueta with chances, but there were too many bodies in the box for anything to materialise.

The 92nd minute of the game saw Werner pull back a ball for Antonio Rudiger, who struck home the assist into the bottom corner of the net to put Chelsea 3-0 up.

Chelsea took all three points back to west London and secured six away wins on the road in London derbies for the first time in their league history.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube