Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side hold a two goal advantage heading into the reverse tie in north London. Kai Havertz's opener and a Ben Davies own goal claimed a first leg for the Blues last week.

Antonio Conte's side will count themselves fortunate to still have the tie in their sights as Chelsea wasted countless chances to put the game to bed at Stamford Bridge, leaving the door slightly open for a Spurs comeback.

imago1008970661h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Wednesday 12 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008397540h
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

1 minute ago
imago1009013461h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

46 minutes ago
imago1008970958h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Waiting Until Summer to Make Major Transfers

1 hour ago
pjimage (5)
Transfer News

What Chelsea Will Need to Do to Try to Convince Lyon of Emerson Palmieri Recall

2 hours ago
imago1008978557h (1)
Transfer News

Report: PSG Make Contract Offer to Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Talks

3 hours ago
imago1008973325h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Transfer Decision Ahead of Right Wing-Back Move

3 hours ago
imago0032127586h
News

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Club World Cup Involvement Expected to Impact FA Cup Tie Date

4 hours ago
imago1008615386h
Transfer News

Emerson Palmieri Latest: Chelsea Make Decision, Compensation Fee & Lyon's Stance

5 hours ago