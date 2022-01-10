Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Thomas Tuchel's side hold a two goal advantage heading into the reverse tie in north London. Kai Havertz's opener and a Ben Davies own goal claimed a first leg for the Blues last week.
Antonio Conte's side will count themselves fortunate to still have the tie in their sights as Chelsea wasted countless chances to put the game to bed at Stamford Bridge, leaving the door slightly open for a Spurs comeback.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Wednesday 12 January:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Read More
Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 14:45 EST
Pacific time: 11:45 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.
US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube