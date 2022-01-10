Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side hold a two goal advantage heading into the reverse tie in north London. Kai Havertz's opener and a Ben Davies own goal claimed a first leg for the Blues last week.

Antonio Conte's side will count themselves fortunate to still have the tie in their sights as Chelsea wasted countless chances to put the game to bed at Stamford Bridge, leaving the door slightly open for a Spurs comeback.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Wednesday 12 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.

