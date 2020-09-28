Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Chelsea will be looking to get progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as they face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the fourth round in north London.

Frank Lampard's side travel across the capital off the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw which saw the Blues come from three goals down to claim a point.

Meanwhile, Spurs were denied all three points in the closing stages against Newcastle United on Sunday after Callum Wilson converted from the spot deep in stoppage time.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Tuesday 29 September:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on ESPN+.

----------

Referee: Lee Mason

Full list of officials here.

----------

----------

