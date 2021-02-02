Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his opening two matches as Chelsea Head Coach - winning one, drawing the other. While Spurs have suffered two straight defeats heading into the London derby.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Thursday 4 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Referee: Andre Marriner

