NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his opening two matches as Chelsea Head Coach - winning one, drawing the other. While Spurs have suffered two straight defeats heading into the London derby. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Thursday 4 February: 

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

tottenham-hotspur-v-fulham-premier-league (2)
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sheffield-wednesday-v-preston-north-end-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

1000535156
News

Fikayo Tomori latest: 'A real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger £30M buy-out clause

Upamecano vs Dortmund
Transfer News

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirms Chelsea and Liverpool interest in summer swoop for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Hakimi cover
Transfer News

Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for Achraf Hakimi with Inter Milan looking to cash in on versatile defender in the summer

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-burnley (8)
News

Thomas Tuchel reveals title talk with club director Marina Granovskaia following appointment

Rudi vs Wolves
News

Antonio Rüdiger's displays under Thomas Tuchel hailed by intermediary who helped seal Chelsea transfer

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)
News

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea amid Southampton interest