Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea travel across London on Sunday afternoon to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in matchday five sat in second, while Spurs are hanging down in seventh following a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

While the Blues remain unbeaten so far this season. Three wins and a draw see Tuchel's men in a health position already just a month into the new season.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea on Sunday 19 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock.

