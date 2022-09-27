Two Chelsea Players Score In England's 3-3 Draw With Germany

Last night saw the final international fixtures before the World cup later this year where England took on Germany in UEFA Nations League action.

Coming into this game England looked to be in shakey form, failing to score a single goal from open play in over 300 minutes. Whereas Germany looked to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Hungary.

Both national sides fielded Chelsea players in their starting eleven, with England using the likes of Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Mason Mount and Germany starting Kai Havertz.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

After Ilkay Gundogan slotted home his penalty to give the away side the lead, 15 minutes later, Havertz unleashed a superb strike after receiving the ball from former teammate Timo Werner, placing the ball into the top corner.

England then pulled one back after a wonderful ball from James found fellow full-back Luke Shaw, who would then smash the ball in, igniting the comeback.

A few minutes later Mount's first team strike sent an eruption around Wembley Stadium, equalising the score.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

A Harry Kane penalty then put the Three Lions in front for the first time in the game but England's lead did not last long after Havertz picked up his second of the match after capitalising on a spilt ball which would then see the game end 3-3.

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho also saw game time last night, helping his side to top the group.

