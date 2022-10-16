Skip to main content
Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa

IMAGO / PA Images

Kepa Arrizabalaga heroics stand out in a lacklustre performance.

Chelsea fought off a relentless Aston Villa as Mason Mount's first and second Premier League goals of the season secured a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions.  

The Blues opened the scoring just six minutes into the match after a gift from Tyrone Mings. The England centre-half headed down a looped in ball from Ben Chilwell directly into Mount's path in front of goal, before the midfielder side footed it home. 

But despite the early breakthrough, Villa dominated for the remainder of the half. Leon Bailey hit the crossbar not long after the opener, as he met a John McGinn cross following nice work from Ashley Young on the edge of the area. 

Mason Mount vs Aston Villa

Mount slotting past Emi Martinez. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action six times before the whistle, as Marc Cucurella and Chilwell struggled to get a grip on the game. 

The Spanish goalkeeper made two quickfire saves in the 21st minute as he denied both McGinn and Douglas Luiz who were set up by Young yet again. 

Kepa then made the most impressive stop of the half as he turned behind a very close header from Danny Ings after Bailey easily beat Chilwell near the touchline and whipped in a dangerous cross to his striker. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga vs Aston Villa

Kepa with the jumping save off Danny Ings. 

The second half began in a similar way as Steven Gerrard's side believed they could find an equaliser. But Graham Potter's substitutions of Cesar Azpilicueta for Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly for Kai Havertz managed to do the trick. 

Villa couldn't seem to threaten the Blue defence in the same way as they struggled to make any clearcut chances and for all of their corners, they never seemed to put any real pressure on Kepa's goal. 

It was then ultimately game over from the 65th minute, as Mount finished a dipping free-kick from over 20 yards out of Emi Martinez and doubled the visitors' lead in style. 

Mason Mount vs Aston Villa

Mount mid-free kick. 

The victory means Chelsea cement their place in the top four of the league table, after Manchester United's draw against Newcastle United keeps them three points behind in fifth. 

