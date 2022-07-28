Skip to main content

Udinese v Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Italy

Here is where to find Chelsea's final pre-season friendly against Serie A side Udinese.

As the start of the Premier League season approaches, the Blues face one final test as they go to Italy in hopes gather momentum into their opening game against Everton.

The last game Chelsea played was against fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal in the Florida Cup where the Gunners won conclusively 4-0.

The team are yet to find consistency so far this summer, with only one win in three games.

The outflowing of players such as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen may have upset the balance of the team, but facing Udinese presents a chance for the London club to pull themselves together before the new season.

 The two sides faced each other in a friendly over 20 years ago in 2001, where the score finished 1-1, where Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scored the Blues' only goal of the contest.

The game is set to be played at the Italian club's home stadium, the Dacia Arena in Udine.

With that being said, here's how to watch Udinese v Chelsea.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 20:00pm BST, 29st July

United States of America

Eastern time 15:00pm ET, 29th July

Pacific time: 14:00pm PT, 29th July

Central time: 12:00am CT, 29th July

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For in the UK, the game will be streamed for free on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.

For international viewers, the game can also be streamed via Chelseafc.com.

For American supporters, the match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

