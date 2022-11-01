Skip to main content
UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

IMAGO / Pixsell

UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea hosting Dinamo Zagreb for viewers in the US and the UK.

Chelsea host their final match of the UEFA Champions League group stages tomorrow night as they come up against the only team to have beaten them this round in Dinamo Zagreb

Graham Potter's side have already qualified for the knockout stages beginning in February after besting RB Salzburg 2-1 last week and subsequently topped Group E following AC Milan's 4-0 triumph over Dinamo. 

But despite the guaranteed spot next year, a bounce-back performance from the disappointing defeat versus Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend, could be key to Chelsea's run up to the break for the Qatar World Cup in just over two weeks.

Dinamo Zagreb celebrating v Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb haven't won any of their other matches in the group and are already out of the tournament but, having toppled Chelsea before, it's set to be an interesting encounter in West London. 

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 20:00pm BST, 2 November.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

United States of America

Eastern time 16:00pm ET, 2 November.

Pacific time: 13:00pm PT, 2 November.

Central time: 15:00pm CT, 2 November.

Dinamo Zagreb fans v Chelsea

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport.com, BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport app. There will also be radio coverage via TalkSport UK.

For the US, viewers, depending on any geographic restrictions, can catch the fixture on either VIX+ for Spanish speakers or via Paramount+

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

By Luka Foley
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move For Leandro Trossard In January

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
News

Chelsea Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga And Mateo Kovacic Injured

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Believes Chelsea Can Win The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In Arsen Zakharyan

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Sell Romelu Lukaku

By Dylan McBennett
Nelson Semedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Wolves Defender Nelson Semedo

By Dylan McBennett