UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea host their final match of the UEFA Champions League group stages tomorrow night as they come up against the only team to have beaten them this round in Dinamo Zagreb.

Graham Potter's side have already qualified for the knockout stages beginning in February after besting RB Salzburg 2-1 last week and subsequently topped Group E following AC Milan's 4-0 triumph over Dinamo.

But despite the guaranteed spot next year, a bounce-back performance from the disappointing defeat versus Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend, could be key to Chelsea's run up to the break for the Qatar World Cup in just over two weeks.

Dinamo Zagreb haven't won any of their other matches in the group and are already out of the tournament but, having toppled Chelsea before, it's set to be an interesting encounter in West London.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 20:00pm BST, 2 November.

United States of America

Eastern time 16:00pm ET, 2 November.

Pacific time: 13:00pm PT, 2 November.

Central time: 15:00pm CT, 2 November.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport.com, BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport app. There will also be radio coverage via TalkSport UK.

For the US, viewers, depending on any geographic restrictions, can catch the fixture on either VIX+ for Spanish speakers or via Paramount+

