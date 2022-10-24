UEFA Champion's League: Where To Watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea

Chelsea are back in UEFA Champions League action tomorrow as they travel to Austria to face RB Salzburg in a battle for the top spot in Group E.

Graham Potter's men will be hoping for a bounce back performance after a less than impressive showing against Manchester United in the Premier League on the weekend, which saw them draw 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

A win will see Chelsea secure a spot in the round of 16 but it won't be enough to confirm first place should there be a winner in the AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb fixture.

Chelsea players deflated after Salzburg draw back in September. IMAGO / PA Images

It's an earlier kick off time than Chelsea's previous matches in the group and helps them prepare for the 3pm encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 17:45pm BST, 25 October.

United States of America

Eastern time 12:45pm ET, 25 October.

Pacific time: 09:45am PT, 25 October.

Central time: 11:45am CT, 25 October.

Jorginho with a tackle. IMAGO / PA Images

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport.com, BT Sport 4 and the BT Sport app. There will also be radio coverage via Talksport 2 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For the US, viewers can catch the fixture across these multiple different channels and radios depending on geographic restrictions; Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN app, TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision NOW, and TUDN.com.

Read More Chelsea Stories