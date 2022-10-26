Skip to main content
UEFA Women's Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Vllaznia

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Vllaznia, for wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea Women are back in UEFA Champions League action tonight after seeing off Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in the Super League on Sunday, and will be hoping to make it two for two victories in Group A. 

Emma Hayes' side toppled Paris Saint-Germain last week with a single goal from Millie Bright at the Stade Jean-Bouin, and pulled off a strong all-round performance on their return to Europe. 

Their next opposition is Albania's KS Vllaznia Shkoder on their debut Champions League season as Kingsmeadow hosts on matchday two. 

Chelsea women celebrating vs PSG

The team celebrating after Millie Bright's goal vs PSG last week. 

Vllaznia were beaten 2-0 by visitors Real Madrid last Thursday, in a match completely dominated by the Spanish giants, and will be wanting to put in a much better showing in West London. 

But there aren't many tougher opponents than the WSL title holders at the moment and here are all of the details on how you can catch them in action this evening. 

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 20:00pm BST, 26 October.

United States of America

Eastern time 15:00pm ET, 26 October.

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT, 26 October.

Central time: 14:00pm CT, 26 October.

Pernille Harder celebrating v Brighton and Hove Albion

Pernille Harder celebrating v Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

Every single UEFA Women's Champions League fixture will be streamed live and worldwide on the DAZN YouTube channel.

DAZN will be hosting the games for the next four years. 

