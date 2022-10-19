Skip to main content
UEFA Women's Champions League: Where to Watch PSG v Chelsea

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Paris Saint-Germain, for wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea Women begin their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow night as they aim to finally bring home the one trophy that continues to elude them. 

The Women's Super League champions toppled Everton 3-1 on the weekend, with the returning Pernille Harder earning herself a double to secure the victory and Chelsea's jump up into third in the table, behind Manchester United and leaders Arsenal. 

But it will be different test in France as they face an unbeaten PSG in front of an expectant crowd, with both sides confident they can go all the way to the final held in the Netherlands. 

Lyon Women and Chelsea Women

Chelsea conceding against last year's champions Lyon. 

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 20:00pm BST, 20 October.

United States of America

Eastern time 15:00pm ET, 20 October.

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT, 20 October.

Central time: 14:00pm CT, 20 October.

Lyon in Champions League

Lyon celebrating their victory. 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

Unlike WSL and other domestic matches, every single UEFA Champions League fixture starting from the group stages will be streamed live and worldwide on DAZN YouTube channel.

Women's football is growing at a very promising rate and as a part of the global initiative to keep it moving quickly, access to the matches has been made easier than ever.

DAZN will be hosting the games for the next four years.  

