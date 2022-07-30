UEFA Women's EURO final | England v Germany | Where to Watch / Live Stream  | Wembley Stadium

Here is where to watch the Women's Euro final as England set to face Germany in what could be the Lioness' first European Championship win ever.

England sailed through the semi-final as they went on to win 4-0 against Sweden.

The goal scorers included Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Chelsea's Fran Kirby, but the most memorable moment of the game was Alessio Russo's remarkable finish.

The substitute had the ball on the in the box surrounded by players and backheeled on effort between the goalkeeper's legs.

The result puts the side into the final where they will play historic rivals Germany at Wembley Stadium.

The side is likely to include two Chelsea players who have consistently impressed for England: attacker Fran Kirby and defender Millie Bright.

Here's how to watch the Women's Euro final: England v Germany.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 17:00pm BST, 31st July

United States of America

Eastern time 12:00am ET, 31st July

Pacific time: 11:00am PT, 31st July

Central time: 09:00am CT, 31st July

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For those watching in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC One as well as the accompanying streaming service BBC iPlayer.

For those in Australia, Optus Sport will be showing the final.

For American supporters, the match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

