Wales vs Belgium: How To Watch | UEFA Nations League | Watch Chelsea Stars In Action

Belgium travel to the Cardiff City Stadium tonight to take on Wales, who recently secured their place in the World Cup.

The two teams meet in the UEFA Nations League as part of an extended international period now that the domestic side of the season is over.

Chelsea players Romelu Lukaku and Ethan Ampadu (who spent last season on loan at Venezia in Serie A) will face off for the three points.

Below are the details of where and when you can watch the game.

Where to watch the game?

The game is available to watch in the UK on S4C (HD). The Welsh TV channel can be accessed on BBC iPlayer as well as on the TV guide (Sky included).

Sky Sports are no longer showing Nations League games.

The game can also be viewed on Premier 1 (HD), although a subscription package is required.

When does the game start?

The game kicks off at 19:45, with the national anthems taking place prior.

Coverage for the game starts at 19:15 on S4C (HD), however, the commentary language is Welsh.

On Premier 1 (HD), the coverage starts at 19:35, right after the end of the Republic of Ireland vs Scotland game.

