Watch: Adam Armstrong Gives Southampton The Lead Against Chelsea Just Before Half-Time

Adam Armstrong has scored a stoppage time goal to give Southampton the lead against Chelsea going into half-time.

Southampton have been playing well and by the end of the second half, you would have to say they deserved to be in front.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock for the visitors before Romeo Lavia equalised the game with a thunderous strike.

It was Adam Armstrong with the goal on the verge of the break, as he fired past Edouard Mendy, who will be frustrated because he did get a hand to it. However, the power from such close range was too much for him to handle.

Adam Armstrong Southampton

Armstrong, 25, joined the Saints from Blackburn Rovers last summer for a reported fee of £15.93 million. It is only his third goal since making the move.

The game is currently taking place and is available to watch on BT Sport. It is one of four Premier League games taking place tonight.

Watch the goal here on The Athletic Twitter account:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,

Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Team

Gavin Bazunu,

Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,

James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,

Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,

Che Adams.

