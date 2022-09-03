Watch: Ben Chilwell Scores To Even The Game Against West Ham

Ben Chilwell has scored for Chelsea against West Ham to make things level again.

Following a long ball from Thiago Silva, the left-back managed to brilliantly control the ball with his head. Lukasz Fabianski came out, which gave Chilwell the opportunity to tuck it away under him from a tight angle.

The goal came in the 76th minute of the match - 14 minutes after Michail Antonio opened the score.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

New signing Marc Cucurella started the game, however, the England international came on in the second-half making quite the impact.

Wesley Fofana has started his first game for the club. Emerson returns to west London, playing for his new side after his recent move.

The game kicked off at 3pm and is being played at Stamford Bridge.

Watch the goal here:

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy,

Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana

Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella

Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling

West Ham United Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski,

Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson,

Jarrod Bowen, Thomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals,

Michail Antonio

