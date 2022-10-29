Watch: Brighton's Leandro Trossard Scores Early On Graham Potter's Return With Chelsea

It is a nightmare start for Graham Potter on his return to his former club Brighton & Hove Albion, as Leandro Trossard made the most of a sloppy start from Chelsea.

The goal from the Belgium international came in the fifth minute of the game, where the forward rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga to smash it into the net.

The Blues manager is not the only player to return to the south club, with Marc Cucurella also coming back and receiving boos from the home crowd whilst doing so.

Chelsea have left themselves with work to do going forward, however, there is still plenty of time to make something of this game...

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Robert Sanchez,

Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,

Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,

Leandro Trossard

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso

Chelsea team:

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

