Watch: Brighton's Pascal Gross's Goal Rounds Off A Humiliating Day For Chelsea

Three goals in the first half saw the home side go into the break with a nice break before Kai Havertz got Chelsea back into the game in the 48th minute.

Edouard Mendy came on at half time for the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga and initially made two stops before the ball eventually arrived at the feet of Pascal Gross, who managed to scuffle the ball into the net.

It was a very frustrating day for the Blues and the late goal from the Brighton No.13 only added more salt to the wounds.

Chelsea find themselves in fifth position in the Premier League following the match, with numerous other rivals still yet to play.

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Robert Sanchez,

Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,

Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,

Leandro Trossard

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso

Chelsea team:

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

