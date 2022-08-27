Watch: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Sent Off Against Leicester City

Conor Gallagher has been sent off for Chelsea against Leicester in the Premier League.

The midfielder was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 28th minute of the match.

The Blues were left wide open after a corner kick, which led to Gallagher bringing down Harvey Barnes as the Foxes forward looked to be away.

Thomas Tuchel has been watching the game from the touchline due to his red card against Tottenham a fortnight ago.

IMAGO / PA Images

The England international had a nightmare full debut last week when Leeds United came out as 3-0 winners. But things have not got any better for Gallagher today at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City Team

Danny Ward,

Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,

Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,

Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

