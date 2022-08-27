Skip to main content

Watch: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Sent Off Against Leicester City

Conor Gallagher has been sent off for Chelsea against Leicester in the Premier League.

The  midfielder was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 28th minute of the match.

The Blues were left wide open after a corner kick, which led to Gallagher bringing down Harvey Barnes as the Foxes forward looked to be away.

Thomas Tuchel has been watching the game from the touchline due to his red card against Tottenham a fortnight ago.

Conor Gallagher v Leeds

The England international had a nightmare full debut last week when Leeds United came out as 3-0 winners. But things have not got any better for Gallagher today at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City Team

Danny Ward,

Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,

Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,

Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel v Leicester
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains What's Gone Wrong For Chelsea This Season

By Melissa Edwards
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates

By Connor Dossi-White
Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Wesley Fofana to Chelsea ‘Here We Go’

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Leicester City And Chelsea On Verge Of Agreement For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Fofana
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea And Leicester City Agree Fee For Defender Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Submit Fourth Bid For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith