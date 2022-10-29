Watch: Chelsea Score (Another!) Own Goal

This time, an own goal by Trevoh Chalonah has seen Chelsea go into half time with a three goal deficit.

Graham Potter will not know what has hit his team on his return to his former club Brighton, however, he will have to come up with a plan over the break on how his side can get back into the game.

Pervis Estupinan's cross across goal saw the Blues central defender attempt to clear the ball, although it caught Kepa Arrizabalaga off guard and sneaked inside the near post.

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Robert Sanchez,

Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,

Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,

Leandro Trossard

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso

Chelsea team:

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

