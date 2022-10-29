Skip to main content

Watch: Chelsea Score (Another!) Own Goal

An earlier own goal from Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given Brighton a comfortable lead.

This time, an own goal by Trevoh Chalonah has seen Chelsea go into half time with a three goal deficit.

Graham Potter will not know what has hit his team on his return to his former club Brighton, however, he will have to come up with a plan over the break on how his side can get back into the game.

Pervis Estupinan's cross across goal saw the Blues central defender attempt to clear the ball, although it caught Kepa Arrizabalaga off guard and sneaked inside the near post.

Own Goal Brighton

Watch the goal on Twitter here:

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Robert Sanchez,

Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,

Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leandro Trossard

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso

Chelsea team:

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Read More Chelsea Stories

Leandro Trossard Brighton
Match Coverage

Watch: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Own Goal Adds To Chelsea's Misery

By Owen Cummings
Leandro Trossard Brighton
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton's Leandro Trossard Scores Early On Graham Potter's Return With Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Talks About His Chances Of Making The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva & Danny Welbeck
Match Coverage

Brighton vs Chelsea: Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Huge Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Pay €7.8million Balance To Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Tariq Lamptey
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Brighton and Hove Albion: Tariq Lamptey

By Melissa Edwards
Roberto De Zerbi
Match Coverage

'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture

By Stephen Smith