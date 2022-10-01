Skip to main content
Conor Gallagher on his development out on loan at West Brom
Conor Gallagher on his development out on loan at West Brom

Watch: Conor Gallagher Wins It At The Death For Chelsea Against Former Club Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher has scored his first goal for the Blues and what it a goal it was to win the game.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon but they did not do it the easy way after trailing in the first half from an Odsonne Edouard goal.

The Blues hit back with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who got his first goal for the club, before late on substitute Conor Gallagher came on and hit a rocket into the top corner to win his current team the game.

The 22-year-old spent last term out at Selhurst Park, where he scored eight goals in thirty-nine appearances.

Conor Gallagher for Crystal Palace

Out of respect for the Eagles, Gallagher did not celebrate the strike but it did not affect the emotions of his teammates who were delighted to get the late winner.

It was a lovely nutmeg from the Englishman before he laid the ball out and hit it right into the far top corner, leaving Vicente Guaita not a chance in getting to it.

Watch the goal, posted on Twitter by @goalsreplayg, here:

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita,

Nathenial Clyne , Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Cheick Oumar Doucoure,

Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.

Substitutes: Sam Johnstone, James Tompkins, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jairo Riedowald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, John-Kymani Gordon.

Chelsea Starting XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell,

Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount,

Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli, Trevah Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Match Report: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores His First Chelsea Goal

By Owen Cummings
Edouard Crystal Palace Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Watch: Crystal Palace Take The Lead Through Odsonne Edouard Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Graham Potter vs Crystal Palace
News

Graham Potter Talks On The Pressure Of Making Chelsea History

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter, Mateo Kovacic and Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Leaked Starting Line-Up

By Dylan McBennett
Koulibaly v Leeds
Transfer News

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Early Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Caglar Soyuncu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Is Serious About Signing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett