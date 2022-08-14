Watch: Cristian Romero Pulls Marc Cucurella's Hair Before Last Minute Tottenham Goal

Watch a clip of Cristian Romero dragging Marc Cucurella's hair before Tottenham equalised vs Chelsea.

This afternoon's game will be another fixture that will go down the history books between Chelsea and Tottenham.

The match was full of controversy, goals and bust-ups, on and off the field.

However, one moment played a massive part in this game and it came minutes before Tottenham scored a last-minute goal.

Before Tottenham's corner in the 96th minute that lead to Reece James' own goal, Cristian Romero blatantly pulled on Marc Cucurella's hair.

VAR checked the foul before the corner was taken and despite it being clear as day, they waved play on and Anthony Taylor wasn't told to check the monitors.

There is no doubt that this foul is going to be heavily talked about in the coming days, especially by Thomas Tuchel who would've felt robbed today.

What do you think? Was this a foul on Cucurella?

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,



Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,



Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris,

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

