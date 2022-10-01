Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel reflects on Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace
Watch: Crystal Palace Take The Lead Through Odsonne Edouard Against Chelsea

Crystal Palace currently lead against Chelsea at home thanks to a strike from striker Edouard.

Chelsea are trailing in Saturday's league game against London rivals Crystal Palace.

A teasing ball from Jordan Ayew saw Odsonne Edouard pounce at the back post to deflect the ball into the near post.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has come in for the injured Edouard Mendy, was left with no chance due to the power on the ball.

Edouard Crystal Palace Kai Havertz

The goal came in the seventh minute of the game. It is not a great start to Graham Potter's Blues Premier League career. His former side Brighton lead Liverpool at Anfield at the moment...

Watch the goal, posted on Twitter by @UtdMicah, here:

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita

Nathenial Clyne , Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Cheick Oumar Doucoure,

Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.

Substitutes: Sam Johnstone, James Tompkins, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jairo Riedowald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, John-Kymani Gordon.

Chelsea Starting XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell,

Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount,

Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli, Trevah Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja.

