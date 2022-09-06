Skip to main content

Watch: Dinamo Zagreb Score Via Mislav Orsic On Lethal Counter Attack To Take Lead Against Chelsea

Chelsea have conceded early in their first Champions League game, away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb have taken the lead against Chelsea thanks to a lethal goal from Mislav Orsic, where he outpaced centre-back Wesley Fofana to give his side the best possible start to their Champions League campaign. 

The forward picked up the ball in his own half and found himself through on goal. He then followed by beating Kepa Arrizabalaga, a surprise selection by Thomas Tuchel, with a tidy chip finish.

Dinamo Zagreb Orsic

The goal came in the 13th minute of the game. It is the Blues first Champions League game of the season and it has not gotten off to the best of starts.

Tuchel made numerous expected changes for the game after an underwhelming start to the season in the Premier League. Chelsea sit sixth in the table, with six games played.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is making his debut following his move from Barcelona earlier this month.

Watch the goal here. The game is currently being played and is available to watch live on BT Sport 4.

Chelsea Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell,

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Dinamo Zagreb Team

Dominik Livakovic,

Sadegh Moharrami, Bosko Sutalo, Dino Peric,

Josip Misic,

Stefan Ristovski, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Robert Ljubicic

Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

