Watch: Gabriel Magalhães Gives Arsenal All Three Points Against Chelsea
Chelsea came into the game after their 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last week, whereas Arsenal were hoping to continue their impressive form after Manchester City's late winner against Fulham on Saturday.
The game kicked off at midday and was televised on BT Sport.
Bukauo Saka swung in the corner and Gabriel got a toe at the back post. It was arguably going in directly from the set piece from the England international, however, the Brazilian centre back ensured that it did not escape the inside of the post.
Returning due to the injury of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy could be questioned for the ball going past him.
Watch Gabriel's goal on Twitter here:
Line-Ups:
Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Trevah Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Mateo Kovacic), Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Kai Havertz (Conor Gallagher), Mason Mount (Christian Pulisic), Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Armando Broja).
Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Oleksandr Zinchenko (Kieran Tierney), Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard (Mohamed Elneny), Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (Rob Holding), Gabriel Jesus.
