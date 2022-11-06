Skip to main content
Chelsea's victories in finals against Arsenal - Dugout
Chelsea's victories in finals against Arsenal - Dugout

Watch: Gabriel Magalhães Gives Arsenal All Three Points Against Chelsea

Arsenal ensured they went back to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against London rivals Chelsea.

Chelsea came into the game after their 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last week, whereas Arsenal were hoping to continue their impressive form after Manchester City's late winner against Fulham on Saturday.

The game kicked off at midday and was televised on BT Sport.

Bukauo Saka swung in the corner and Gabriel got a toe at the back post. It was arguably going in directly from the set piece from the England international, however, the Brazilian centre back ensured that it did not escape the inside of the post.

Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Returning due to the injury of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy could be questioned for the ball going past him.

Watch Gabriel's goal on Twitter here:

Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Trevah Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Mateo Kovacic), Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Kai Havertz (Conor Gallagher), Mason Mount (Christian Pulisic), Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Armando Broja).

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Oleksandr Zinchenko (Kieran Tierney), Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard (Mohamed Elneny), Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (Rob Holding), Gabriel Jesus.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Wants Pay-Rise Amid Interest From Barcelona And AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Join Race For Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News And Injuries

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are In The Race For Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Terminate Denis Zakaria's Loan Deal In January

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI vs Arsenal In The Premier League

By Melissa Edwards