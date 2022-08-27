Watch: Harvey Barnes Pulls One Back For Leicester At Chelsea
Leicester forward Harvey Barnes has brought his team within one goal away from equalising against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The ten men of the Blues currently lead 2-1 against the Foxes, with Raheem Sterling netting two. Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half after bringing down Barnes, who looked to be on his way.
Barnes scored in the 66th minute of the game to halve the deficit for his side but Thomas Tuchel's team have done well to hold on.
It is the 24-year-old's first goal of the season but it ultimately looks like it will be no more than a consolation.
Watch the goal here:
Chelsea Team
Edouard Mendy,
Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,
Read More
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,
Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.
Leicester City Team
Danny Ward,
Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,
Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,
Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Breaking: Leicester Reject Chelsea's Third Bid For Wesley Fofana
- Report: Ethan Ampadu Close To Italy Move Once Again
- Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United
- Pundit Urges Chelsea to Sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney This Summer
- 'That's Second Nature To Us' - Emma Hayes Ahead Of Chelsea Women's 2022/23 Season
- Confirmed Referee Team For Chelsea vs Leicester City
- 'We Need To Give Him Time And Not Get Over-Excited' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesare Casadei
- Anthony Gordon Wants Chelsea Move To Boost World Cup Hopes
- Report: Everton Is Considering A Late Loan Move For Chelsea Star Armando Broja