Watch: Harvey Barnes Pulls One Back For Leicester At Chelsea

Leicester forward Harvey Barnes has brought his team within one goal away from equalising against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The ten men of the Blues currently lead 2-1 against the Foxes, with Raheem Sterling netting two. Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half after bringing down Barnes, who looked to be on his way.

Barnes scored in the 66th minute of the game to halve the deficit for his side but Thomas Tuchel's team have done well to hold on.

It is the 24-year-old's first goal of the season but it ultimately looks like it will be no more than a consolation.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City Team

Danny Ward,

Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,

Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,

Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

