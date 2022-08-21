Watch: Jack Harrison Scores To Make It 3-0 Against Chelsea

Jack Harrison has now added to Leeds' lead against Chelsea at Elland Road. The score is currently 3-0.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side had a slow start to the game and have been dominated by Jesse Marsch's side ever since.

It was goals from Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo that put Leeds two up before Jack Harrison fired home to put Leeds in ecstasy.

Dan James' cross eventually found Rodrigo, who played the ball across to Harrison. Edouard Mendy could do nothing about this one after his earlier mistake.

The goal came in the 69th minute of the game and the home team look to be coasting to second place in the league.

Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories