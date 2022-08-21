Skip to main content

Watch: Jack Harrison Scores To Make It 3-0 Against Chelsea

Jack Harrison has now added to Leeds' lead against Chelsea at Elland Road. The score is currently 3-0.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side had a slow start to the game and have been dominated by Jesse Marsch's side ever since.

It was goals from Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo that put Leeds two up before Jack Harrison fired home to put Leeds in ecstasy.

Dan James' cross eventually found Rodrigo, who played the ball across to Harrison. Edouard Mendy could do nothing about this one after his earlier mistake.

The goal came in the 69th minute of the game and the home team look to be coasting to second place in the league.

Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Edouard Mendy
Match Coverage

Watch: Brenden Aaronson Scores as Leeds United Take The Lead Against Chelsea After Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake

By Owen Cummings
Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Watch: Rodrigo Doubles Leeds United's Lead Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Reece James Kai Havertz Mason Mount
News

'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James

By Connor Dossi-White
Rodrigo
Features/Opinions

Leeds Fan Gives His Thoughts Ahead Of Chelsea Game

By Owen Cummings
Elland Road
Match Coverage

Leeds United vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Thomas Tuchel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

'Just Do It Again Please Ruben, Do It Again'- Thomas Tuchel On Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Start To The Season

By Connor Dossi-White
Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil
News

'It's Going To Be A Battle' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Competition With Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell and Helder Costa
Match Coverage

'Leeds Always Back Themselves' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Clash

By Melissa Edwards