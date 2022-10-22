Watch: Jorginho Scores Late Penalty Against Manchester United
The ice-cold strike into the right-hand corner from Jorginho looked to send Chelsea to victory before a late Casemiro header cancelled it out.
Substitute Scott McTominay was the one to give away the penalty after naively bringing down Armando Broja in the box.
It was a high-pressure task for the Italian but he stepped up and sent David de Gea the wrong way in an emphatic style.
That brings Jorginho's tally for the season up to three now.
Watch the goal, via the Sky Sports Twitter account, here:
Chelsea
Kepa Arrizabalaga,
Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Trevah Chalobah
Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell,
Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling
Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja
Manchester United
David de Gea,
Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw,
Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes,
Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho
Substitutes: Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho
