Watch: Jorginho Scores Penalty to Open the Scoring for Chelsea Against Everton

Jorginho has opened the scoring for Chelsea against Everton after dispatching a penalty.

Chelsea face off against former player and manager Frank Lampard's Everton side on the opening day of the Premier League season.

New boys Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly are starting their first senior game for the Blues with Marc Cucurella on the bench.

Marcos Alonso has been given permission to miss today's game at Goodison Park due to being very close to joining Barcelona this summer.

Even though it's the first game of the new campaign, starting off strong is always a must, especially for a team potential challenging for the title.

In the 51st minute, Ben Chilwell broke free into the box and Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré hauled the England international down.

The referee instantly pointed to the spot and Jorginho stepped up and calmy put the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Everton Team

Jordan Pickford,

Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey,

Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, Vitaliy Mykolenko,

Anthony Gordon, Demairi Gray, Dwight McNeil.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

