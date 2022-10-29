Skip to main content

Watch: Kai Havertz Brings One Back For Chelsea Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea went into half time 3-0 down but they have now got one back at Brighton...

Three minutes after the interval, Kai Havertz got one back for Chelsea away at the Amex Stadium.

There is still a long way to go for Graham Potter's side against a very organised and difficult team to break down in Brighton.

It was a perfect cross from Conor Gallagher, who placed it onto the head of the German forward. Robert Sanchez stood no chance.

Kai Havertz Chelsea vs Brighton

Brighton are living dangerously and risk conceding enough if they do not improve quickly.

Watch the goal on Twitter here:

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Robert Sanchez,

Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,

Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,

Leandro Trossard

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso

Chelsea team:

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

