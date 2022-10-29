Watch: Kai Havertz Brings One Back For Chelsea Against Brighton & Hove Albion
Three minutes after the interval, Kai Havertz got one back for Chelsea away at the Amex Stadium.
There is still a long way to go for Graham Potter's side against a very organised and difficult team to break down in Brighton.
It was a perfect cross from Conor Gallagher, who placed it onto the head of the German forward. Robert Sanchez stood no chance.
Brighton are living dangerously and risk conceding enough if they do not improve quickly.
Watch the goal on Twitter here:
Brighton & Hove Albion team:
Robert Sanchez,
Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,
Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,
Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,
Leandro Trossard
Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso
Chelsea team:
Kepa Arrizabalaga,
Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,
Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,
Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount
Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
