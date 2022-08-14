Skip to main content

Watch: Kalidou Koulibaly Scores Outrageous Debut Goal vs Tottenham

Kalidou Koulibaly has scored an amazing debut goal against Tottenham that was assisted by Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have a very good record vs Tottenham and so far in this game, they've started well against the Lilywhites.

Thomas Tuchel's players have had the majority of the possession and they seem to be hurting Antonio Conte's side on the break.

After getting a corner in the 19th minute, one of Chelsea's new signings Marc Cucurella whipped in a wicked ball into the box.

Another new signing, Kalidou Koulibaly, hit it on the volley to score his first goal for Chelsea.

Hopefully there are many more goals to come from the Senegalese centre-back at Stamford Bridge!

Watch Koulibaly's goal against Tottenham here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris,

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

Read More Chelsea News

Thomas Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Transitional Period Ahead Of Spurs Game

By Owen Cummings55 minutes ago
Stamford BRidge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Match Coverage

Cesar Azpilicueta On What Chelsea Need to Beat Tottenham

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago
Lukaku Belgium
News

Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Chelsea celebrating
Features/Opinions

Opinion: How Saturday's Premier League Affects Chelsea

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago
Jorginho and Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

By Connor Dossi-White19 hours ago