Watch: Kalidou Koulibaly Scores Outrageous Debut Goal vs Tottenham

Kalidou Koulibaly has scored an amazing debut goal against Tottenham that was assisted by Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have a very good record vs Tottenham and so far in this game, they've started well against the Lilywhites.

Thomas Tuchel's players have had the majority of the possession and they seem to be hurting Antonio Conte's side on the break.

After getting a corner in the 19th minute, one of Chelsea's new signings Marc Cucurella whipped in a wicked ball into the box.

Another new signing, Kalidou Koulibaly, hit it on the volley to score his first goal for Chelsea.

Hopefully there are many more goals to come from the Senegalese centre-back at Stamford Bridge!

Watch Koulibaly's goal against Tottenham here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,



Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,



Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris,

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

