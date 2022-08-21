Skip to main content

Watch: Kalidou Koulibaly Sent Off As Chelsea Nightmare Continues At Elland Road

Things have gone from bad to worse for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, as Kalidou Koulibaly has been sent off in the 84th minute.

It has been an awful day at the office for the new signing and it was ended off by him picking up a second yellow card.

It means he will be suspended for the Blues next game, at home to Leicester City on Saturday. Last week was the ideal home debut for Koulibaly, who scored a thunderous strike against Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United won the game 3-0, thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison.

Watch the red card on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:

It is a red card for the consecutive week running for Chelsea, as the manager was dismissed in the aftermath of the game last Sunday.

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Watch: Jack Harrison Scores To Make It 3-0 Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Edouard Mendy
Match Coverage

Watch: Brenden Aaronson Scores as Leeds United Take The Lead Against Chelsea After Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake

By Owen Cummings
Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Watch: Rodrigo Doubles Leeds United's Lead Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Reece James Kai Havertz Mason Mount
News

'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James

By Connor Dossi-White
Rodrigo
Features/Opinions

Leeds Fan Gives His Thoughts Ahead Of Chelsea Game

By Owen Cummings
Elland Road
Match Coverage

Leeds United vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Thomas Tuchel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

'Just Do It Again Please Ruben, Do It Again'- Thomas Tuchel On Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Start To The Season

By Connor Dossi-White
Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil
News

'It's Going To Be A Battle' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Competition With Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards