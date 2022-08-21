Watch: Kalidou Koulibaly Sent Off As Chelsea Nightmare Continues At Elland Road

Things have gone from bad to worse for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, as Kalidou Koulibaly has been sent off in the 84th minute.

It has been an awful day at the office for the new signing and it was ended off by him picking up a second yellow card.

It means he will be suspended for the Blues next game, at home to Leicester City on Saturday. Last week was the ideal home debut for Koulibaly, who scored a thunderous strike against Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United won the game 3-0, thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison.

Watch the red card on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:

It is a red card for the consecutive week running for Chelsea, as the manager was dismissed in the aftermath of the game last Sunday.

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories